Spencer Rattler's Big Opportunity

Quarterbacks run the world; that much is no secret. Great ones can compensate for dismal play across your team, while bad ones can destroy a promising season. Everyone's job is tied back to the quarterback; no one can flourish without a poised gunslinger.

Public perception favors the uber-talented signal callers, even when they haven't reached their ceiling. South Carolina provides a great example of this theory; national fans have suggested the Gamecocks are ahead of schedule in their rebuild. Various factors contribute to this theory, but none are more prevalent than the acquisition of quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler became a hot name in recruiting circles when he was sixteen. The nation has followed his journey, for better and worse. He initially pledged his services to Oklahoma and offensive innovator Lincoln Riley, a tandem that threatened to upset the balance of college football.

He took the national stage as a redshirt freshman and delivered an impressive first season. National analysts pegged him as the eventual No. 1 pick, forecasting great success for the young Rattler.

Alas, none of those dreams came to fruition. He struggled mightily in his second season as a starter, eventually losing the job to true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. Less than a year after the Sooners dreamed of national titles, Rattler ended up in Columbia. At the same time, Williams and Riley left for the bright lights of USC and southern California.

Rattler immediately became the biggest thing in South Carolina football, perhaps since edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. His skill set and demeanor were perfect for head coach Shane Beamer and this roster. While Rattler hasn't disappointed through the first two games, he has yet to pop truly.

His immense arm talent and football acumen are evident. He has all the answers to the test, but the frustrating thing about Rattler is that he chooses not to use them. Against Arkansas, he had clean protection all day but opted to extend plays and make off-platform throws, costing the Gamecocks points.

Georgia Poses Perfect Opportunity For Rattler

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs come to town this weekend with one of the most terrifying defenses in college football. Their unit features several future first-round picks, not to mention one of the best coaching staffs.

On paper, the Gamecocks' roster doesn't sniff what Georgia has. However, this game isn't necessarily about winning; it's about proving you can compete. Beamer wants to build this program into a national contender, and Georgia provides an opportunity to see your progress.

Rattler plays a monumental part in that equation. Outside of defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Rattler will be the most talented player on the field this Saturday. The Bulldogs hold matchup advantages at nearly every position, but Rattler's talent can dig them out of holes.

The nation will be watching to see how he responds. Critics call Rattler immature and a poor leader, questioning his work ethic. He can silence a lot of outside noise by remaining calm and poised. Rattler can get this group into the proper protections, read through his progressions, and play big-time football. The question is: will he?

He came to South Carolina hoping to restore his reputation and obtain lucrative NFL riches. Rattler doesn't need to walk away with a win to prove he has grown up; he needs to walk away showing he is a legitimate quarterback, not just someone who can throw the ball well.

