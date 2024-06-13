Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Baseball Payroll Under Paul Mainieri Shows Major Investment

Jun 26, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri watches the military flyover during the National Anthem prior to the game agianst the Florida Gatorsin game one of the championship series of the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

You have to make major investments in sports in the Southeastern Conference if you have any hopes of competing at an elite level. Whether that be investing in facilities, or investing in the coaching staff, often times you have to do both in order to recruit and win at the highest levels.

This is something atheltics director Ray Tanner knows very well having spent 15 years as the head coach for the Gamecocks. It's also something he's not shied away from since becoming the atheltic director in Columbia.

The hiring of Paul Mainieri undoubtedly brought on a rather hefty salary, reports indicating that Mainieri will make $1.3m annually. This will put him in middle of the averages for SEC coaches, with the highest paid coach in the league, Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt, being paid $1.9m annually.

The buck hasn't stopped with the head coach at South Carolina either. Mainieri's ability to retain hitting coach Monte Lee was not going to be an easy one, though Lee has agreed to stay on under Mainieri, for an annual price of $550,000. Additionally, former LSU pitching coach Terry Rooney has been signed to a 3-year deal for $425,000.

