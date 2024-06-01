South Carolina Gamecocks' Extra-Inning Heroics Secure Victory Over James Madison in NCAA Baseball Tournament
After being down for almost the entire game, South Carolina comes back with the help of late-inning heroics.
In the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament, South Carolina and James Madison set the pace of the Raleigh Regional. James Madison set the tone early with one run in the first inning after being set up by a Gamecock error. South Carolina eventually responded with a single run in the third inning by a ground-out from Blake Jackson with the bases loaded. In the 5th inning, both teams came away with 3 runs to include a solo home run by Will Tippett and a 2-run shot by Blake Jackson. In the 6th, James Madison retook the lead scoring three, but Kennedy Jones returned one with a solo homer. Enter the 9th inning.
South Carolina gets through the top half of the inning unscathed but enters the bottom half down 7-6. Joe Vogatsky steps to the mound for his 2nd inning. Austin Brinling led off with a single to center field, but Ethan Petry immediately grounded out to 3rd for a double play. Blake Jackson was once again at the plate, and to this point had been a difference-maker for the Gamecocks. Vogatsky quickly got up in the count with one ball and two strikes. The next pitch got away from Vogatsky, hitting Jackson and putting the tying run at the plate. Cole Messina was next to hit. James Madison had been afraid of the power-hitting Messina to this point in the game, having intentionally walked him twice already. Rather than put the go-ahead run at the plate, they pitched to him at this crucial moment. Hindsight says this was a mistake. Messina sends one well over 400 feet out of the park for a two-run homer, tying the game. South Carolina wouldn’t score another run in the 9th, but the damage was done. Into extra innings, they went.
Chris Veach stepped onto the mound for his 4th inning and produced another scoreless frame sitting down all three batters he faced in the 10th. Kennedy Jones got things going for the Gamecocks with a lead-off walk. Talmadge LeCroy would move Jones to 2nd with a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher, but an errant throw to first would move Jones to 3rd and LeCroy would reach 1st safely. South Carolina subbed in Dylan Brewer to pinch run for Jones. Will Tippett produced once again by hitting a deep ball to center, allowing Brewer to tag up from third and the Gamecocks walked off with the win 10-9.
South Carolina will await the winner of the game between North Carolina State and Bryant. They’ll play their next game on Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM EST.
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!