Gamecock Digest

10 Former Gamecock WBB Players Make WNBA Opening Day Rosters

Andrew Lyon

Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and owner Mark Davis celebrate after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center.
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and owner Mark Davis celebrate after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
It's opening day for the WNBA in what will begin arguably one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in the league's history thanks to a star-studded Draft class that included rookies like South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Cameron Brink, and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson. There are multiple intriguing storylines to follow as Clark gets set to make her official professional debut alongside former Gamecock and WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 Aliyah BostonA'ja Wilson is looking to win her third-straight WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces, something that's only happened once in league history (Houston Comets four-peated in 1997-2000). 

On top of all of this, Gamecock fans will be able to watch several former Carolina stars take the floor, as ten former players made an Opening Day roster. Here are the players and their respective teams:

A'ja Wilson | Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston | Indiana Fever

Victaria Saxton | Indiana Fever

Tiffany Mitchell | Connecticut Sun

Tyasha Harris | Connecticut Sun

Kamilla Cardoso | Chicago Sky

Laeticia Amihere | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Atlanta Dream

Zia Cooke | Los Angeles Sparks

Kiki Hebert Harrigan | Pheonix Mercury

