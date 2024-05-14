10 Former Gamecock WBB Players Make WNBA Opening Day Rosters
It's opening day for the WNBA in what will begin arguably one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in the league's history thanks to a star-studded Draft class that included rookies like South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Cameron Brink, and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson. There are multiple intriguing storylines to follow as Clark gets set to make her official professional debut alongside former Gamecock and WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 Aliyah Boston. A'ja Wilson is looking to win her third-straight WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces, something that's only happened once in league history (Houston Comets four-peated in 1997-2000).
On top of all of this, Gamecock fans will be able to watch several former Carolina stars take the floor, as ten former players made an Opening Day roster. Here are the players and their respective teams:
A'ja Wilson | Las Vegas Aces
Aliyah Boston | Indiana Fever
Victaria Saxton | Indiana Fever
Tiffany Mitchell | Connecticut Sun
Tyasha Harris | Connecticut Sun
Kamilla Cardoso | Chicago Sky
Laeticia Amihere | Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray | Atlanta Dream
Zia Cooke | Los Angeles Sparks
Kiki Hebert Harrigan | Pheonix Mercury
You Might Also Like:
- ICYMI: Dawn Staley, South Carolina's WBB Team Receives Gifts From Beyoncé
- BREAKING: Kamilla Cardoso Gets Drafted In First Round Of WNBA Draft
- Dawn Staley Gifted Special Jordan Sneakers From Travis Scott
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!