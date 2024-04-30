Caitlin Clark Discusses The Part Of Aliyah Boston's Game That Makes Her Excited To Play Alongside Her
In just four days, the Indiana Fever will begin arguably the most highly-anticipated season the WNBA has ever witnessed. With the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 draft in Caitlin Clark teaming up with Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick from last year's draft, WNBA Rookie of the Year, and an All-Star to boot, many are expecting the Fever to make massive strides this season.
The team began training camp on Monday, allowing the veterans and newcomers little time to gel before the regular season begins. On Monday, the media talked to Clark after practice and asked her about getting to play with Boston and how her college teammates may have helped her prepare for this moment. Caitlin didn't hesitate to point out the part of the former Gamecock's game that has her fired up to play alongside her.
"I think Aliyah is one of the best screeners and finishers around the basket in the world. So for me getting to play with that, you know, you get really excited. You know people kind of have to make a decision [on pick-and-roll actions] -- whether they're going to blitz me and take two at me or whether take away Aliyah on the roll. That's going to put people in a lot of tough situations. I think as a defender -- the hardest thing to guard in basketball is the pick-and-roll situation. Aaliyah is one of the best in that area. So I'm just lucky to be her teammate."
Dawn Staley said on the night of the 2024 WNBA Draft that the pick and rolls between these two stars would be "off the chain," and it appears that Clark more than agrees with that notion.
You Might Also Like:
- How Raven Johnson Put The Clamps On Caitlin Clark In The Gamecocks' National Title Win Over Iowa
- Dawn Staley Gifted Special Jordan Sneakers From Travis Scott
- Shannon Sharpe Says South Carolina's WBB Team Had More Dominant Run Than UConn's MBB Team
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and our page on Facebook!