Dawn Staley, Gamecock WBB Now Have Opponent, Date For 2024-25 Season Opener In Las Vegas
Around two weeks ago, South Carolina women's basketball fans learned from head coach Dawn Staley herself that the Gamecocks would begin the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas. While a getaway trip to the 'Sin City' is enough to get fans riled up, the energy was quelled to a certain degree when the future Hall-of-Fame coach also made it known that the program was searching for an opponent, even alluding that their original opponent backing out for reasons unknown.
As of Tuesday morning, it appears that the search is over, as information has come from the T-Mobile Arena's website, the venue hosting the game, that Carolina will play the Michigan Wolverines as a part of the Hall of Fame Series on Opening night of the 2024-25 College Basketball season. The Wolverines finished last season with a 20-14 overall record, going 0-2 against SEC competition (Ole Miss and Florida) but making it to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in the last seven seasons (the 2020 Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic).
