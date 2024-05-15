Former Gamecock Tyasha Harris Ties Career High In 3-Pointers Made In Opening Night Win Vs. Indiana Fever
The beauty of professional sports is that most of the time, the player who has the spotlight on them at the end of a game is a player who wasn't at the forefront of pregame conversations. That was the case last night for former South Carolina women's basketball star and current Connecticut Sun point guard Tyasha Harris.
After all the pundits, including us, sat here and talked about Aliyah Boston and the highly anticipated debut of Caitlin Clark, Harris went out on the floor and showed why she was a first-round pick four years ago. She scored 16 points, including four three-point field goals made (tying her career high), and was tied for the team-high in +/- at +19, the third highest of her career.
Four of the Sun's starters, including Harris, finished the game in double figures, scoring at least 13 points. Tyasha's 16-point outing is the fourth-highest point total she's recorded in a regular season game in her WNBA career.
