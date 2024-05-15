Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Tyasha Harris Ties Career High In 3-Pointers Made In Opening Night Win Vs. Indiana Fever

Andrew Lyon

Sep 29, 2023; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White talks with guard Tyasha Harris (52) from the sideline as they take on the New York Liberty during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sep 29, 2023; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White talks with guard Tyasha Harris (52) from the sideline as they take on the New York Liberty during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The beauty of professional sports is that most of the time, the player who has the spotlight on them at the end of a game is a player who wasn't at the forefront of pregame conversations. That was the case last night for former South Carolina women's basketball star and current Connecticut Sun point guard Tyasha Harris

After all the pundits, including us, sat here and talked about Aliyah Boston and the highly anticipated debut of Caitlin Clark, Harris went out on the floor and showed why she was a first-round pick four years ago. She scored 16 points, including four three-point field goals made (tying her career high), and was tied for the team-high in +/- at +19, the third highest of her career.

Four of the Sun's starters, including Harris, finished the game in double figures, scoring at least 13 points. Tyasha's 16-point outing is the fourth-highest point total she's recorded in a regular season game in her WNBA career. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Andrew Lyon

ANDREW LYON