South Carolina Commit Eli Ellis Ignites Rivalry On Social Following McNeese Upseting Clemson
South Carolina's incoming point guard, Eli Ellis, is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, he added fuel to the fire by taking to social media to troll the Clemson Tigers following their unexpected NCAA tournament exit.
Ellis, a four-star recruit and back-to-back Overtime Elite (OTE) MVP, has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the court. His latest season saw him leading the YNG Dreamerz to an OTE championship, solidifying his status as one of the league's standout players.
Off the court, Ellis maintains close relationships with fellow athletes, including five-star Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas and four-star Tennessee commit Amari Evans, both of whom play for the City Reapers. In a recent interview, Ellis discussed how the trio sets aside their friendships to focus on competition, even going so far as to unfollow each other on social media during pivotal matchups to maintain their competitive edge.
This competitive spirit was on full display during the OTE championship series, where a heated moment between Ellis and Evans led to both players being ejected. The incident quickly went viral, drawing the ire of Tennessee fans and, unexpectedly, Clemson fans who inserted themselves into the drama.
Undeterred by the controversy, Ellis led his team to clinch the OTE championship, further cementing his legacy by becoming the league's all-time leading scorer and assist leader. Critics who labeled him a ball hog were swiftly silenced by his record-breaking performances.
The rivalry took another turn when No. 14 seed McNeese State upset No. 5 seed Clemson in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Ellis seized the moment to mock Clemson, posting on social media:
"I had McNeese State! Could never have Clemson winning anything. 🤣🤣"- PG Eli Ellis
This jab has only heightened anticipation for next season's matchups, particularly between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers, as well as the Tennessee Volunteers. Historically, the Gamecocks have dominated their series against Clemson, leading 93–81 all-time and boasting two ACC championships to Clemson's none. The recent victory over a top-10 ranked Clemson team in overtime further underscores South Carolina's basketball pedigree.
With Ellis's arrival in Columbia, fans are eager to see how his presence will impact these storied rivalries. His competitive nature and willingness to engage in social media banter have already endeared him to Gamecock supporters and ruffled feathers among rival fan bases.
As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on the matchups between South Carolina, Clemson, and Tennessee. Ellis's recent actions have added an extra layer of intrigue, promising fans a thrilling and emotionally charged series of games.
