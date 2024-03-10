FINAL: Gamecocks Sweep Series with 22-6 Win Over Longwood
South Carolina Baseball program sweeps the series against the Longwood Lancers after an 11-run inning in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Gamecocks started with a quick two-run first inning after a Talmadge LeCroy walk and Cole Messina single; Tyler Causey would get an RBI double to get Carolina's hitting off to a fast start. After a pretty second inning for both squads, the third inning went all the way through the sixth inning, and there were a lot of runs between the two teams.
Longwood started the third inning with a triple, and after an error and a walk, the Lancers got a three-run shot to take a 4-2 lead, but that wouldn't last long. Carolina had a four-run inning of their own to regain the lead behind a throwing error, two singles from Kennedy Jones and Will Tippett, and a wild pitch that scored Tippett.
The runs wouldn't end there, as Longwood and Carolina scored an additional two runs each in the fourth inning before the Gamecocks tacked on three more in the bottom of the fifth inning, all coming off of walked batters. The big inning would come in the sixth, and Ethan Petry drove in a run with an RBI double. A wild pitch would also score a run before Kennedy Jones hit a 3-run blast of his own.
The runs didn't stop there, however. Two batters later, after a Parker Noland single, Gavin Casas also hit a two-run home run. After a couple of more walks and wild pitches accompanied by a single from LeCroy, Carolina added eleven runs in the inning before run ruling the Lancers in the seventh inning.
You Might Also Like:
- Series Premier: #21 South Carolina Vs. Longwood
- FINAL: Gamecocks Defeat Davidson 4-1 Behind Solid Pitching Day
- FINAL: Gamecocks Use 5th Inning Outburst To Defeat Scrappy Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.