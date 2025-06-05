Five-star Jacy Abbi Announces Top 10 - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks
2026 five-star Jacy Abbi has announced her top-10 and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks came just short of repeating as national champions this year, but head coach Dawn Staley and getting her roster ready to chase after another this year. Part of that is getting the job done on the recruiting trail and the Gamecocks are in the mix for one of the top prospects in 2026.
2026 forward Jacy Abbi announced her top 10 schools and the Gamecocks made the cut. UCLA, LSU, UNC, Texas, Notre Dame, TCU, Duke, Tennessee and UConn were the other teams that made the list.
Abbi is rated a four-star prospect, the 10th-best player in the country, the fourth-best power forward in the class and the number one player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings.
The Gamecocks do not yet have a commit in the 2026 class but Abbi is certainly a priority for them this cycle.
South Carolina is coming off of a recruiting class that finished fifth in the nation. They landed five-star Agot Mateer and Ayla McDowell, a top-30 player in the country. Staley and her staff also landed Ta'Niya Latson, who was a rated as a five-star transfer from Florida State.
Staley has turned the South Carolina Gamecocks into a women's basketball power house and it's what has helped them get involved in the recruitments of five-star players, like Abbi.
