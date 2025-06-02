South Carolina Has Yet to Receive Word From NCAA on RB Rahsul Faison's Eligibility
As of Friday May 30, South Carolina has yet to receive word from the NCAA regarding an eligibility waiver on running back Rahsul Fiason, per Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.
On Friday in an interview with 107.5 the Game, Beamer told hosts Jay Phillips and Elijah Campbell that the team is still awaiting a decision on running back Rahsul Faison's waiver. A decision the Gamecocks have been waiting on since January.
Back on May 13, Faison hired Darren Heitner, a premiere NIL lawyer, to help get his waiver cleared.
"Rahsul Faison submitted his waiver request to the NCAA. I will be urging the NCAA to prioritize providing a decision on his request for an additional year of eligibility," Heitner tweeted.
Beamer shared his frustrations on the situation with the media. He said the NCAA has had everything needed for the decision since January, mentioning his disappointment.
"No and it's getting frustrating to be completely frank," Beamer said. "I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate but the fact that they have had everything they have needed from us since January and we don't have an answer is frankly disappointing. We've given them everything they needed back in January. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. We've been in contact with other schools that he played for to get stuff from them that they needed and again I know they have a lot on their plate but the fact that we are now in the middle of May and we still don't have an answer."
The team, in support of Faison, broke the huddle at summer workouts saying "free Sul." A phrase the team has rallied behind in recent days.
Summer workouts are underway for the Gamecocks as they look forward to the 2025 season. We will keep you up to date on the Faison news as it comes in.
