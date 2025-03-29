Gamecock MBB Transfer Portal Tracker – 3/29/25
Players South Carolina Has Been in Contact With:
NDSU Grad-Transfer Jacari White
The first player the Gamecocks contacted was Jacari White, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Orlando, Florida. White averaged 17.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG on 45.2% shooting from the floor. He has also drawn interest from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, Kansas, Houston, Ole Miss, and BYU, among others.
In an interview with ON3’s national analyst and Gamecock Digest friend Jamie Shaw, Tennessee and Alabama were listed as the frontrunners, with Florida State, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech also in the mix.
Iowa Guard Brock Harding
The Gamecocks' second target was Brock Harding, a 6-foot, 155-pound three-point specialist from Iowa. Harding averaged 8.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 45.5% from the field. South Carolina made his top six, alongside Louisville, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Washington, but he later cut his list to TCU, Washington, and Louisville before committing to TCU this weekend.
Valparaiso Guard All Wright
Wright, the MVC Freshman & Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 2.4 APG, shooting 57% from the field and 38% from three. ON3 ranks him as the 7th-best combo guard in the transfer portal. Wright played at powerhouse Link Academy last year and has received interest from Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Florida State, Oklahoma, and more. As of now, he has not announced a top list or any scheduled visits.
LSU PF Corey Chest Jr.
A 4-star transfer, Chest is coming off a solid freshman campaign, averaging 6.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.2 BPG. He also played at Link Academy and has drawn interest from Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, USC, and more. No visits or top schools have been reported yet.
James Madison Guard Bryce Lindsay
Lindsay was originally committed to South Carolina in the class of 2022 under Frank Martin, with Will Bailey as his primary recruiter. After Martin’s firing, Lindsay took a prep year at IMG Academy before heading to Texas A&M and then James Madison.
At JMU, he averaged 13.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.2 APG. He is now one of the most sought-after guards in the portal, with Clemson, Alabama, Kentucky, UConn, Texas, Auburn, and Florida among the many schools in pursuit.
Charlotte Guard Nik Graves
Graves, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior from Durham, NC, put up 17.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG this season. He has heard from Louisville, Creighton, Oklahoma, College of Charleston, Vanderbilt, and Clemson.
North Dakota Guard Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 18.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG. His standout performances include a 40-point game vs. Alabama and a 51-point outing to upset South Dakota State.
Ranked as the No. 23 player in the transfer portal, he has drawn interest from St. John’s, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, UCLA, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia, Wake Forest, Villanova, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and many more. Despite the widespread attention, he has scheduled an official visit to South Carolina this upcoming weekend.
North Florida Forward Josh Harris
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound freshman forward averaged 13.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 0.6 APG, shooting 55.7% from the field. Schools such as Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and Xavier have shown interest.
Indiana State Guard Samage Teel
Teel, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Greenville, NC, put up 16.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.2 APG, and 1.2 SPG, shooting 47.3% from the field, 34.7% from three, and 78.7% from the line. He has received interest from Kansas, Baylor, Florida State, and Arizona State.
Boston College Forward Elijah Strong
A 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore from Charlotte, NC, Strong played high school ball at Myers Park, a school South Carolina has recruited heavily in both basketball and football. This season, he averaged 9.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 0.9 APG, shooting 45.2% from the field.
He has heard from Pitt, NC State, Cal, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and Penn State.
Towson G/F Christian May
A 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior, May just visited South Carolina this past weekend. He averaged 7.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 0.9 APG, shooting 35.7% from the field.
Providence Center Christ Essandoko
Essandoko, a 7-foot, 290-pound junior from Clichy, France, campaigned at South Carolina back in 2021 under Frank Martin and was heavily recruited before ultimately committing to Providence. He later transferred to Saint Joseph’s before returning to Providence.
A three-point shooting big man, he averaged 4.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 0.8 APG, shooting 50.7%. Essandoko visited South Carolina this past weekend.
Ohio State Guard Meechie Johnson Jr.
After transferring from Ohio State to South Carolina, Johnson became an All-SEC guard and led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament. However, he transferred back to OSU this past year, where he put up 9.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 2.7 APG, shooting 35%.
Mid-season, Johnson left the OSU team due to mental health reasons. South Carolina is now deeply in the mix for a potential reunion, and we hope to have more details soon.
Georgia Guard Silas Demary Jr.
Demary, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina, is one of the most sought-after guards in the transfer portal. He averaged 13.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG this past season at Georgia, showcasing his ability to score, distribute, and rebound at a high level.
South Carolina has been in contact, but the competition is fierce, with Kentucky, St. John’s, Florida, Auburn, BYU, Houston, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Baylor, and more all expressing interest. Demary's recruitment will be one to watch as the Gamecocks continue their efforts to land a top-tier backcourt talent.
Scheduled Visits
- Providence C Christ Essandoko – Last weekend
- Towson G/F Christian May – Last weekend
- North Dakota G Treysen Eaglestaff – Upcoming weekend
Other News
South Carolina PWO PG Weston Coggeshall from Charleston, SC, announced via Instagram that he is retiring from basketball. Coggeshall was a freshman this past season.
Gamecocks Roster Breakdown
South Carolina currently has eight open roster spots, which will increase to nine if/when Collin Murray-Boyles declares for the NBA Draft. Seven (soon to be eight) of these spots are scholarship positions, with zero commitments at the moment.
Position Breakdown
- PG: 1
- SG: 2
- SF: 1
- PF: 2 (1 if CMB declares)
- C: 1
Looking Ahead
Last season wasn’t a success, but as the Gamecocks look to rebuild, they are aggressively pursuing top talent in the transfer portal. With key visits on the horizon, South Carolina hopes to secure major additions to its roster in the coming weeks.
