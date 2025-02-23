Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Secure First SEC Victory of the Season

Fisher Brewer

Feb 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) drives past Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team achieved their first Southeastern Conference (SEC) win of the season, defeating the Texas Longhorns 84–69 at Colonial Life Arena. This victory improves South Carolina's overall record to 11-16 and marks a positive turn in their conference play.

Senior forward Collin Murray‑Boyles led the Gamecocks with a standout performance, recording 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists. His double-double was instrumental in establishing an early lead and maintaining momentum throughout the game.

Junior guard Zachary Davis contributed efficiently off the bench, scoring 12 points while making all three of his field goal attempts and securing 5 rebounds. Senior guard Jamarii Thomas added 15 points, providing crucial support during key stretches. Sophomore guard Morris Ugusuk showcased his shooting prowess by hitting all three of his three-point attempts, totaling 10 points.

This victory not only ends a challenging start to the SEC season but also serves as a confidence booster as the Gamecocks prepare for upcoming conference matchups.

