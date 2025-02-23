Gamecocks Secure First SEC Victory of the Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team achieved their first Southeastern Conference (SEC) win of the season, defeating the Texas Longhorns 84–69 at Colonial Life Arena. This victory improves South Carolina's overall record to 11-16 and marks a positive turn in their conference play.
Senior forward Collin Murray‑Boyles led the Gamecocks with a standout performance, recording 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists. His double-double was instrumental in establishing an early lead and maintaining momentum throughout the game.
Junior guard Zachary Davis contributed efficiently off the bench, scoring 12 points while making all three of his field goal attempts and securing 5 rebounds. Senior guard Jamarii Thomas added 15 points, providing crucial support during key stretches. Sophomore guard Morris Ugusuk showcased his shooting prowess by hitting all three of his three-point attempts, totaling 10 points.
This victory not only ends a challenging start to the SEC season but also serves as a confidence booster as the Gamecocks prepare for upcoming conference matchups.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!