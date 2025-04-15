Gamecocks Transfer Nick Pringle Commits to Arkansas
In March, Gamecocks power forward Nick Pringle made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Last year was his first year with the Gamecocks. As of today, the 6-foot-10 big man has announced his decision where he will spend his potential final year of eligibility, which will likely be granted by the NCAA.
Pringle has officially committed to join forces with John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Coming off a season where he averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game, Pringle hopes to add to the post dominance, physicality, and athleticism that he possesses, in which the Razorbacks all displayed this past season. Coach Cal’s squad was only a matter of seconds away from advancing to the Elite Eight before losing to Texas Tech.
Pringle was one of the eight Gamecocks who entered their name in the portal. Despite the additions of big men Elijah Strong and Christ Essandoko, the Gamecocks especially in an even deeper hole to replace their length down low with Pringle’s departure and Collin Murray-Broyles’ recent NBA Draft declaration.