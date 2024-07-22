Gamecock Digest

GG Jackson II Shines in NBA Summer League, Earns First-Team Honors

GG Jackson II, former South Carolina Gamecock star and NBA rising sophomore, has been named to the NBA Summer League First Team. At just 19 years old, Jackson showcased his scoring and rebounding abilities, solidifying his status as a rising star in the league.

Fisher Brewer

Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to drive around Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Former South Carolina Gamecock basketball star GG Jackson II continues to make waves in the NBA, earning a spot on the Summer League First Team. Jackson's standout performance has solidified his reputation as a rising star in the league.

At just 19 years old, Jackson finished the Summer League with the third-highest points total, scoring 104 points. He trailed only Jordan Miller and Jalen Wilson, showcasing his scoring prowess. His impressive averages of 20.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a true shooting percentage of 48.7% highlight his all-around game.

Jackson's rise comes on the heels of a notable rookie season, where he played 30 games and earned a place on the NBA Rookie Second Team. As the youngest player in the NBA, his ability to compete at such a high level is remarkable. The former No. 1 overall recruit has quickly become a household name, living up to the lofty expectations set during his high school career.

GG Jackson II's journey from a top recruit to a key NBA player underscores his talent and work ethic. His Summer League success is just the latest chapter in what promises to be a stellar career.

Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

