GG Jackson II Shines in NBA Summer League, Earns First-Team Honors
GG Jackson II, former South Carolina Gamecock star and NBA rising sophomore, has been named to the NBA Summer League First Team. At just 19 years old, Jackson showcased his scoring and rebounding abilities, solidifying his status as a rising star in the league.
Former South Carolina Gamecock basketball star GG Jackson II continues to make waves in the NBA, earning a spot on the Summer League First Team. Jackson's standout performance has solidified his reputation as a rising star in the league.
At just 19 years old, Jackson finished the Summer League with the third-highest points total, scoring 104 points. He trailed only Jordan Miller and Jalen Wilson, showcasing his scoring prowess. His impressive averages of 20.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a true shooting percentage of 48.7% highlight his all-around game.
Jackson's rise comes on the heels of a notable rookie season, where he played 30 games and earned a place on the NBA Rookie Second Team. As the youngest player in the NBA, his ability to compete at such a high level is remarkable. The former No. 1 overall recruit has quickly become a household name, living up to the lofty expectations set during his high school career.
GG Jackson II's journey from a top recruit to a key NBA player underscores his talent and work ethic. His Summer League success is just the latest chapter in what promises to be a stellar career.
