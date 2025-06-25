Gamecock Digest

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers Explains Why He Chose to Remain at South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers explains why he decided to turn down massive offers to enter the transfer portal.

Christian Kirby

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers explains why he decided to turn down massive offers to enter the transfer portal.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Gamecocks' quarterback received offers of upwards of $8 million to enter the transfer portal. Sellers ultimately turned down said offers to remain with the Gamecocks ahead of the 2025 season.

During an interview with Zach Gelb, Sellers explained his reasoning behind why he elected to turn down the substantial offer and remain in Columbia. The Gamecocks' star outlined the challenges that transferring to a new school presents and how his decision was ultimately very easy to make.

"I didn't really stress over it too much. I think I would've honestly been more stressed if I had left." Said Sellers. "Because then you have to worry about starting over, meeting new people, and building new relationships. So I didn't really look that deep into it. We [South Carolina] were still working out, and we still had spring ball. So I was just really focused on that."

While the Gamecocks' star quarterback was not hesitant to decline the offer, Sellers did agree that receiving an offer with such a substantial dollar amount was a position he was extremely grateful to be in.

Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, August 31st, as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football