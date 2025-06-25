Quarterback LaNorris Sellers Explains Why He Chose to Remain at South Carolina
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers explains why he decided to turn down massive offers to enter the transfer portal.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Gamecocks' quarterback received offers of upwards of $8 million to enter the transfer portal. Sellers ultimately turned down said offers to remain with the Gamecocks ahead of the 2025 season.
During an interview with Zach Gelb, Sellers explained his reasoning behind why he elected to turn down the substantial offer and remain in Columbia. The Gamecocks' star outlined the challenges that transferring to a new school presents and how his decision was ultimately very easy to make.
"I didn't really stress over it too much. I think I would've honestly been more stressed if I had left." Said Sellers. "Because then you have to worry about starting over, meeting new people, and building new relationships. So I didn't really look that deep into it. We [South Carolina] were still working out, and we still had spring ball. So I was just really focused on that."
While the Gamecocks' star quarterback was not hesitant to decline the offer, Sellers did agree that receiving an offer with such a substantial dollar amount was a position he was extremely grateful to be in.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, August 31st, as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
