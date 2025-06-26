How Colin Murray-Boyles Fits With Toronto Raptors
Despite not typically being known as a school that produces NBA talent like they do for the NFL, the South Carolina Gamecocks broke their 19 year first-round pick drought with Colin-Murray Boyles being selected by the Toronto Raptors with the ninth overall pick. The last Gamecock taken in the first round was Renaldo Balkman in 2006 after being selected by the New York Knicks. How does the second-team All-SEC honoree fit in with his new squad?
Murray-Boyles is a true weapon inside the three-point line. The owner of a monstrous seven foot wingspan, The former Gamecock has deceptive quickness that allows him to get to the basket off the dribble. He has the ability to make mid-range shots consistently as well, which results in defenders often biting on shot fakes, which also creates lanes for him to finish around the rim. To add the cherry on top of his arsenal, Murray-Boyles excels at finding open players while cutting to the rim or running off screens while getting open for three.
Though undersized for his position at 6-foot-8, Murray-Boyles plays with a fiery intensity that radiates to the defensive side of the ball. The owner of a monstrous seven foot wingspan, he uses his length to jump passing lanes and create turnovers as well as collecting tough rebounds, averaging more than eight per game last season. He also is quick enough to rotate through screens and guard multiple positions, which is a major plus in the era of “positionless basketball.”
The Raptors had a glaring need- big men. Equipped with talented wings like Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, the Raptors are equipped to score from the perimiter with the best teams in the league. Murray-Boyles gives them the ability to spread the floor out with an interior scoring precense that will allow them to maximize the value of their shooters. Don't be surprised if the Raptors make a run playoff push with their newest draft pick making an immediate impact.
Though the Gamecocks had a disappointing season, Murray-Boyles was a true star, averaging 16.8 points per game at 59% shooting in the talent-littered SEC. If this past season was indicative of his future, the Raptors will have a consistent performer with Murray-Broyles for many years to come.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: