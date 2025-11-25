Shane Beamer Breaks Down Clemson Matchup: Key Quotes From South Carolina's Presser
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer steps to the podium for the final time of the regular season as his Gamecocks prepare to take on in-state rival Clemson. Beamer discusses the matchup and the importance of the rivalry to the entire state. Here are the biggest takeaways from his press conference.
Beamer starts off by acknowledging this rivalry, which covers more than what happens on the girdiron, between the two programs, saying he is grateful to be a part of it.
"Feel extremely grateful to be a part of this rivalry, Beamer said. It's an awesome rivalry."
"A ton of respect"
Since taking over in 2009, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had a ton of success which includes nine ACC championships and two national titles. Beamer is aware of this success and mentions his personal relationship with the Tigers' head coach.
"A ton of respect for their program. The respect I have for him [Dabo Swinney] as a coach, as a person, he's a friend. I think a lot of them," Beamer said.
At 6-5, things have not gone according to plan for the Tigers who entered the season ranked inside the top five. Aside from that, they have won three games in a row and have the talent on both sides of the ball to play like a playoff contending team.
"On a three game winning streak and have looked good doing it on all three phases," Beamer said. "Offensively it starts with Cade Klubnik. He's continued to hang in there and get better. Defensively, every year they're good on defense."
Unfortunately the season ends when the clock hits zero on Saturday for the Gamecocks. But as Beamer points out, there is still a lot to play for. Winning the last game, especially a big rivalry one, can lift you up going into the offseason.
"It'd be huge. You always want to win the last one. Want to send these seniors out the right way," Beamer said.
Seniors have an opportunity to finish their career 3-1 against the Tigers, something that hasn't been done in a while. The team will look to beat Clemson inside Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since 2013.
