South Carolina Gamecocks Could Break a Decade-Long Streak During 2025 Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have an opportunity to end a decade-long streak during the 2025 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off an extremely successful 2024 season and are looking to build upon the momentum and reach their first ever College Football Playoff. But the Gamecocks will have another massive opportunity awaiting them when their in-state rivals, the Clemson Tigers travel to Columbia.
With the exception of 2020's global pandemic, South Carolina and Clemson have met annually since 1896 and have shared some memorable moments. 2025's meeting is predicted to be no different as both programs are expected to be in the thick of a playoff race by the time of their matchup.
Although South Carolina has defeated Clemson in two of the last three seasons, the Gamecocks have not beaten their in-state rival in their own stadium since the 2013 season. Carolina will have the opportunity to end this streak during the 2025 season as the two teams will face off during college football's "Rivalry Week".
Should the Gamecocks defeat Clemson this season, it would also be the first time in more than 10 seasons that South Carolina won back-to-back games over the Tigers. The last time this happened was from 2009-2013 when the Gamecocks rattled of five straight wins under Steve Spurrier.
South Carolina and Clemson will meet on Saturday, November 29th in Columbia, South Carolina. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not yet been announced.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: