Gamecock Digest

Is South Carolina a College Football Playoff Team in 2025?

After an impressive 2024 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to take an even bigger leap in 2025. What or who will make or break the Gamecocks this year?

Alex Joyce

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks responded to a down 2023 season with one of the best seasons in a decade. With a potential College Football Playoff berth on the horizon in 2025, what will the driving force behind South Carolina's chances to compete for a national title?

South Carolina started out of the gates slowly in 2024. After a 3-3 start to the year, the Gamecocks rattled off six straight victories which included wins over four top 25 teams.

One of the hottest teams in the sport to conclude the regular season, South Carolina found themselves on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks have an opportunity to knock on the door of the playoff once again in 2025. Question remains, what or who will be the driving force behind a playoff run this year?

For On3 Sports analyst J.D. PicKell the answer to that question is simple. It all goes back to the quarterback. LaNorris Sellers had a great season as a first time starter at the college level. When he's at his best, the Gamecocks have national title potential.

"Does he have the cape on that he had last season," PicKell asked. "When he is on, South Carolina can play with and beat anyone on their schedule."

South Carolina will see the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, and others next season. But no matter who they play, when you have an X factor at quarterback, things tend to work out.

"We've seen him take over games, where South Carolina isn't at this talent advantage against different rosters," PicKell said. "Doesn't matter cause 16 [Sellers] is on the field."

South Carolina will open the season in the Aflac Kickoff Game against Virginia Tech on Sunday August 31 at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.