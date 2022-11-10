How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Rivalries make college sports interesting, especially when one team tries to find its identity. That is the predicament South Carolina faces on Friday evening when they attempt to beat Clemson while also figuring out who they are.

Head coach Lamont Paris has made impressive strides since he arrived on campus. The team responds well to him, and he has an opportunity to make a lasting impact on Columbia.

However, those changes must be implemented this season. Paris must balance the want to get a huge win over a hated rival with the responsibility of ensuring he knows what rotations work.

Sometimes coaches must sacrifice games at the beginning of the season to see what they have. They test their depth, defense, and mentality with the non-conference slate, focusing on development instead of wins and losses.

It will be difficult to get the feeling of beating Clemson out of their mind. Players and coaches alike want this one, but they must weather their emotions and come ready to compete.

How To Watch Clemson @ South Carolina

Gameday: Friday, November 11th, 2022.

Friday, November 11th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network+ or WatchESPN

SEC Network+ or WatchESPN Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

