Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

South Carolina looks to right an ugly performance against George Washington with a bounce-back opportunity against Georgetown.

After South Carolina's ugly loss against George Washington, there wasn't much to talk about. Outside of forward GG Jackson, there wasn't much offensive creation, leading to one of the most lopsided finishes of the season.

This reoccurring theme is plaguing the Gamecocks, as they are offensively limited. Head coach Lamont Paris said as much during his postgame availability, saying some players weren't used to competing at this high of a level.

The silver lining is that South Carolina faces a demanding schedule that should prepare them for conference play. Georgetown (4-4) has been inconsistent this season but has a good program historically.

They are coming off a fourteen-point loss against Texas Tech, a routine tournament team. Both squads are looking to put their best foot forward, especially on the offensive end.

Paris needs time to implement his system and philosophies, which is difficult to do on the fly. This group has yet to play much together but must find a rhythm quickly to salvage some momentum.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Georgetown

  • Gameday: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: FS1
  • Stadium: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19501593
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

By Evan Crowell
Kelvin Hunter
Recruiting

Kelvin Hunter's Dynamic Ability In Space

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19440649
Football

Cam Smith Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 9.03.55 AM
Football

WATCH: Hayden Hurst Trolls Teammate

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19173419
Recruiting

Why Mazeo Bennett Remains A Priority For South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19372008
Football

Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy

By Christian Dart
USATSI_17109879
Football

Beamer Possesses The Makeup To Become A Superstar

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19512769
Football

South Carolina's Top Five Moments Of The 2022 Season

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19468384
Football

Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee In Epic Fashion

By Evan Crowell