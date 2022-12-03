How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

After South Carolina's ugly loss against George Washington, there wasn't much to talk about. Outside of forward GG Jackson, there wasn't much offensive creation, leading to one of the most lopsided finishes of the season.

This reoccurring theme is plaguing the Gamecocks, as they are offensively limited. Head coach Lamont Paris said as much during his postgame availability, saying some players weren't used to competing at this high of a level.

The silver lining is that South Carolina faces a demanding schedule that should prepare them for conference play. Georgetown (4-4) has been inconsistent this season but has a good program historically.

They are coming off a fourteen-point loss against Texas Tech, a routine tournament team. Both squads are looking to put their best foot forward, especially on the offensive end.

Paris needs time to implement his system and philosophies, which is difficult to do on the fly. This group has yet to play much together but must find a rhythm quickly to salvage some momentum.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Georgetown

Gameday: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: FS1

FS1 Stadium: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

