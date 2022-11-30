Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment

South Carolina has several running back priorities in the 2024 class. Running back Anthony Carrie is one of them, as his three-down ability is enticing.

Carrie has publicly flirted with the Gamecocks for quite some time. Carolina has made a strong impression on him, as their offensive explosion has several recruits pondering what they would look like in this system.

The program continues to change norms at the position. Carrie fits their vision of a running back, and the coaching staff hopes to move toward his skillset moving forward.

He cut down his recruitment to twelve schools on Tuesday. Carrie will focus on South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan State, Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Florida moving forward.

The Gamecocks should feel good about their chances. Carries has a strong relationship with quarterback commit Dante Reno, who continues to push for his services publicly.

Coaches are trying to hit the ground running in their 2024 class. They have a strong chance to put together an impressive class, especially after recent developments. Carrie would be a strong start, and it feels like his recruitment develops weekly.

Carolina will continue pursuing his services and may turn up the heat in the coming weeks.

