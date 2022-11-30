GG Jackson's Impact Is Unrivaled Amongst Freshmen

A true freshman cannot often come into the season and instantly impact their team, but forward GG Jackson is not an ordinary freshman.

Jackson graduated high school as the best power forward in the nation, so expectations were high, but he is already surpassing them.

Oftentimes there is a bit of a learning curve for true freshmen trying to learn the new level of play, but Jackson seems accustomed to the collegiate level.

Despite being only 17 years old, Jackson leads the Gamecocks in both points and rebounds per game. His impressive efforts through the season's first six games earned him SEC Freshman of the Week.

GG Jackson looks like he is already the best player on his team, something very few true freshmen can claim. Though he seems like the best player on South Carolina, that is not an indictment on the Gamecocks. Jackson is playing as perhaps the best true freshman in the nation.

Jackson is averaging the second most points per game amongst freshmen, and the seventh most rebounds among freshmen, though that shouldn't come as a surprise considering his unbelievable talent.

He also is showing improvement in just six games. Though his start to the season wasn't bad by any means, his past three games have displayed more efficient offense and elite defense.

The only true freshman who rivals Jackson in production thus far is Brandon Miller, a power forward from Alabama. Besides Miller, no true freshman comes close in terms of impact to Jackson. However, Jackson might stand alone in impact in the country.

Few true freshmen can say their offense runs through them as Jackson can. Whether in the post or taking the ball up the court, Jackson has the ball in his hands almost every possession. Furthermore, Jackson averages the most minutes on the team, another rarity for any true freshman.

Jackson still has much room to grow as a player, but his impact through six games as a true freshman is relatively uncommon, not just this year but most of the years.

Even in the one-and-done era, first-year stars often need time to adjust and learn how to play college basketball. Jackson is redefining what it means to be a true freshman and will elevate the Gamecocks to a new level.

