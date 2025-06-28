New York Knicks Reportedly Considering South Carolina's Dawn Staley for Head Coach
The New York Knicks are reportedly considering South Carolina's Dawn Staley for their head coaching vacancy.
The New York Knicks are in the midst of a coaching search following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau after their 2024 season. As the franchise searches for its next coach, one name has caught the attention of many basketball fans.
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has reportedly been listed as a name the franchise is considering. Some reports even indicate the Knicks have reached out to the Gamecocks head coach and had a discussion with Staley for the position.
Staley has been the coach of the Gamecocks' women's team since the 2008 season and has helped the team become one of the premier programs in women's basketball. During her coaching career, Staley has amassed a win percentage of better than 75% and has led the Gamecocks to three national championship victories as well as seven Final Four appearances.
While Staley is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in women's basketball, critics remain skeptical as to whether her coaching skills can translate from women's collegiate athletics to the NBA.
Should the Knicks choose Staley, the decision would be a landmark hire for the league as she would become the first female head coach in NBA history and would also cement her legacy as one of the greatest female coaches in all of sports. As New York's search for its next head coach develops, Staley will be a massive name to keep an eye on.
