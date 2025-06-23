South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Named a Top Three Returning EDGE in College Football
South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE defender Dylan Stewart has been named one of the top three returning players at his position for the 2025 season.
The 2025 college football regular season is less than 75 days from beginning as teams prepare for another chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. While each roster has experienced massive amounts of turnover this season, there are still plenty of players who are returning to their respective rosters in 2025.
One player who is returning and is expected to have a huge impact on their team in South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart, who is entering just his second season of collegiate football.
Stewart was a freshman during the 2024 season and was a major contributor to his team's success, finishing the year with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His efforts last year have made him one of the most highly anticipated returning players in college football.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Gamecocks' EDGE is the second-best returning player at his position, behind only Texas' Colin Simmons. Should Stewart be able to build upon his successes from just a year ago, the young Gamecock has the opportunity to become one of the most feared defenders in the nation.
Stewart and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
