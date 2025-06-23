Is Shane Beamer Under Immense Pressure Ahead of the 2025 College Football Season?
Is South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer under immense pressure heading into the 2025 college football season?
There are a lot of eyes fixated on the South Carolina Gamecocks this season after what they did in 2024. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers had a breakout season, and the program finished 9-3 in the regular season and nearly made the playoffs. Now with Sellers returning for another year, many are intrigued to see what the Gamecocks look like this season.
While this will only be his second season as the starter at South Carolina, Sellers will likely be gone after the 2025 season. Some have even projected him to be the first overall pick in next year's draft.
Sellers is arguably and may even be the undeniable greatest quarterback South Carolina has ever had. Therefore, there might be some pressure on head coach Shane Beamer to deliver a playoff season for this fan base. Because if South Carolina isn't a playoff team with Sellers under center, then what will it take?
Well, for starters, an easier schedule would be nice. It's unfortunate that South Carolina drew the schedule that they did during the two years Sellers will be the starter, but it's the SEC, it's supposed to be challenging.
The pressure is not on Beamer's job as he has helped turn the program around and make them a contender in the conference, but there is a lot of pressure to deliver this season. The bar of expectations rose a few notches after last season, and now many will expect them to be even better this season, despite all of the losses they suffered on defense to the NFL draft.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: