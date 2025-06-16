Gamecock Digest

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Was Offered $8 Million to Transfer

High dollar tampering took place this offseason with Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers. However the young star chose to stand on his commitment to remaining in Columbia.

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of the best returning players at his position in 2025 and other teams have taken notice of his talent. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote an article on June 16 detailing an $8 million offer for Sellers to transfer this offseason.

NIL and pay to play has been a big topic in the college football world for years. Under NCAA rules, programs aren't allowed to contact players who have not entered the transfer portal, but that doesn't mean it isn't happening, as is the case with Sellers.

Seller's father spoke with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman about those under the table conversations. One such conversation included one school who offered the young quarterback $8 million to leave Columbia. Here's what his father had to say about the situation.

“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers,” Norris said. “I told him he could say, I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go. By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later. We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Sellers is coming off a big 2024 campaign that saw him throw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 674 yards rushing and another seven touchdowns. He signed a new NIL deal with the Gamecocks shortly after the regular season. Sellers says "no reason to go someplace else."

“I’ve been playing football all of my life for free,” LaNorris added. “I’ve built relationships here, my family’s here, my brother’s here. There’s no reason for me to go someplace else and start over.”

And it's clear his teammates love having him around too.

"Having 16 as my quarterback [LaNorris Sellers] is a blessing.," Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor said. "Not everybody gets to play with the top quarterback."

