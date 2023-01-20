Skip to main content

Remaining SEC Schedule Provides Gamecocks Basketball Important Opportunity

Though the start to the season wasn't what Gamecocks Basketball fans had expected, their remaining stretch of games gives them an opportunity to turn things around.

A 8-10 start to the season was not on the radar for South Carolina Mens Basketball fans, especially considering the commitment of a top-10 player in the nation with GG Jackson. Much of the season thus far has been defined by inconsistent and underwhelming play. South Carolina has shown flashes of a good basketball team with wins over excellent squads such as Clemson and Kentucky. However, those games are also coupled with losses to teams like Eastern Carolina and Colorado State, teams the Gamecocks would have expected to beat.

Though the medial play has plagued the Gamecocks for over two months, South Carolina still has plenty of time left in the season to turn things around and get back on track. The Gamecocks still have 13 SEC games left in the year, which is more than enough to level out their record. Not to mention, much of the meat of South Carolina's remaining schedule does not come until well until February. Presuming Arkansas is unranked in the next AP poll after their loss to Missouri, South Carolina has one ranked opponent, that being Auburn, on Saturday over the next month.

Winnable games like Ole Miss and Mississippi State still loom ahead, which could be good opportunities for the Gamecocks to regain their footing. The season is far from over, but the Gamecocks must act quickly in turning the season around; otherwise, they could sit at the bottom of the SEC come March..

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Follow Christian Dart on Twitter: @ChristianJDart

Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk

Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

South Carolina Basketball
Basketball

Remaining SEC Schedule Provides Gamecocks Basketball Important Opportunity

By Christian Dart
1D84B136-7076-4AA9-AD09-9ECAF6C672DC
Recruiting

LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing

By Andrew Lyon
E31A617E-0B9C-4B5A-97BD-49455A2D696F
Football

LOOK: Gamecocks Begin Winter Workouts

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19796298
Basketball

Gamecocks Annihilate Vanderbilt To Remain Undefeated

By Andrew Lyon
Elijah Davis
Football

Transfer Elijah Davis Set to Bolster Line

By Christian Dart
1BE87ADD-38CE-48C2-BB2D-D6A50CE11324
Recruiting

Tawaski Abrams Possesses Home-Run Ability

By Andrew Lyon
7680710D-1F04-4C49-9088-15B200DABA80
Recruiting

LOOK: Gamecock Coaches Show At Kam Pringle's Basketball Game

By Andrew Lyon
Zia Cooke
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

By Andrew Lyon
Shane Beamer
Football

Superlatives For South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule

By Andrew Lyon