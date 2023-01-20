Remaining SEC Schedule Provides Gamecocks Basketball Important Opportunity

A 8-10 start to the season was not on the radar for South Carolina Mens Basketball fans, especially considering the commitment of a top-10 player in the nation with GG Jackson. Much of the season thus far has been defined by inconsistent and underwhelming play. South Carolina has shown flashes of a good basketball team with wins over excellent squads such as Clemson and Kentucky. However, those games are also coupled with losses to teams like Eastern Carolina and Colorado State, teams the Gamecocks would have expected to beat.

Though the medial play has plagued the Gamecocks for over two months, South Carolina still has plenty of time left in the season to turn things around and get back on track. The Gamecocks still have 13 SEC games left in the year, which is more than enough to level out their record. Not to mention, much of the meat of South Carolina's remaining schedule does not come until well until February. Presuming Arkansas is unranked in the next AP poll after their loss to Missouri, South Carolina has one ranked opponent, that being Auburn, on Saturday over the next month.

Winnable games like Ole Miss and Mississippi State still loom ahead, which could be good opportunities for the Gamecocks to regain their footing. The season is far from over, but the Gamecocks must act quickly in turning the season around; otherwise, they could sit at the bottom of the SEC come March..

