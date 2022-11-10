GG Jackson Displays Rare Poise

South Carolina jumped out to an early lead over South Carolina State on Tuesday, and everyone got in on the fun. However, the Bulldogs pushed their way back into the game and made things interesting.

No alpha returned to this team, meaning someone had to grab hold of the reigns. It could have been forward Hayden Brown or guard Meechie Johnson, two experienced veterans who have played in many high-profile games.

Several veteran players could have weathered the storm, but freshman forward GG Jackson grabbed hold of the game. He affected the game on both ends, playing sound pick-and-roll defense, contesting shots around the rim, and rim-running.

Jackson's success wasn't always noticeable. Guards will dominate the basketball for most of the possession, meaning Jackson must create ways to get himself the ball. He cuts hard backdoor, crashes the offensive glass, and keeps his eyes open.

Many college freshmen flash athletic traits but little more than that. They know how to jump high but haven't adjusted to the pace and rhythm of college basketball. As a result, they often look lost or timid.

Jackson looked calm and comfortable amidst a sea of veteran play. He competed hard and positioned himself correctly. You never felt like Jackson left something on the table or misinterpreted an offensive call.

His attention to detail and effort propelled South Carolina over the finish line, netting them a narrow three-point victory. While the result isn't the desired one, the Gamecocks got one surefire answer: Jackson will change many games this season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.