Way-Too-Early UConn Preview

With the South Carolina vs. UConn game a month and a day away, writers and college basketball junkies are already studying stats and key matchups. Finally getting healthy, the Husky should be back at full capacity by February 5.

As of Tuesday, forward Azzi Fudd was cleared to return to basketball activities. Adding Fudd's scoring ability to an already top 10 may be the biggest test the Gamecocks have all year until March.

However, winning the gusto matchup in last season's National Championship, South Carolina will be the favorite once again at the top of the women's basketball poll. Don't put too much stock into Sunday's matinee.

Yes, the Lady Huskies have played exceptionally well while seeing Aaliyah Edwards take another step forward in her junior year is a consistently dominant force. Still, the Huskies will be a different team come March. Edwards is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds thirteen games into the season.

Aaliyah Boston has also been a force for the Gamecocks, SEC player of the year, averaging just shy of a double-double, 11 points & 8 rebounds. Look for her to be more impactful in this matchup on the defensive end with blocks and defensive rebounds. South Carolina should try to play passing lanes to turn the Huskies over, creating easy transition buckets.

This game will be close in the first half, but expect head coach Dawn Staley's team to pull away in the second; this team is too well-rounded for a UConn team that will still be working out the kinks in their offensive sets.

