South Carolina Raises Expectations

Yes, we're two games into the season. Yes, this team was picked to finish last in the SEC at media days, and yes, their first two victories were by no means perfect.

Still, the South Carolina Gamecocks have already created a buzz in Soda City due to their late-game heroics against South Carolina State and Clemson. Many projected they would struggle because of unfamiliarity. The roster got patched together with transfers and freshmen; the group lacked continuity.

However, they have played complete basketball, especially in late-game situations. It's rare to find a new group that overcomes inexperience and executes in those high-pressure moments, but South Carolina has done it.

Part of their success is because of the philosophy that head coach Lamont Paris subscribes to. He conveys that belief in your team when adverse situations arise promotes subsequent growth in those moments.

"It's early, so there'll be a lot more of those situations that present themselves…[our players] don't overreact, I don't overreact to them. They know where I am in terms of my belief in them and what they need to do next. I think they stay relatively calm in situations that allow you to perform. I think a lot of it is just that they believe in what they're doing, and they're confident, and they try to stay within themselves as players and not do too much."

With the hype surrounding this group, people are clamoring about how this team could surpass the low bar of expectations. Paris emphasized after the Clemson game that this team still needs to grow, but he knows he has guys in the locker room that understand what winning basketball looks like.

"We know there's a path for us. We know it's going to take work. I got a lot of belief in these guys as long as they stay the course and commit to what we're doing. We're a growth-minded team, so what you see now is not what you're going to see in January. We've got some guys that have been around the game of basketball, and we've got some winners, and in my experience, winning trumps a lot of different things; running fast, jumping high, how many stars happen to be next to your name. I'm really optimistic about where we could go."

It's these kinds of victories that not only send a message to the fanbase but to their future opponents as well. South Carolina will not only come ready to fight but win as well.

