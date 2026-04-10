South Carolina Gamecocks Add Transfer Kory Mincy from George Mason

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added transfer Kory Mincy from George Mason.

With the college basketball season officially in the rear view mirror, it's now the time of the year where players find their new homes. The transfer portal has been very active for the past couple of weeks and the Gamecocks are starting to make additions for next year's roster.

The newest addition is transfer Kory Mincy, from George Mason, as he announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Kory Mincy Announces Commitment to South Carolina

Dec 30, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Kory Mincy (4) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Mincy transferred to George Mason from Presbyterian last offseason and was an immediate impact player. This past year, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also shot 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc.

He was also highly productive in his final season at Presbyterian. He averaged 15 points, 1.5 steals, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He shot 40 percent from the field and 36 percent from three that season.

Mincy was an unranked player coming out high school in the state of Georgia. Now he has worked his way up to being a guard at the SEC level and will look to help the Gamecocks and head coach Lamont Paris get the program back to the standard where it once was a few years ago.

It is expected that South Carolina will not only be very active in the portal this offseason, but that they will up their spending on this year's roster. The Gamecocks won just four games in conference play this past season after winning two the season prior.

It has been quite the dip for South Carolina's men's basketball program. Paris led the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament in his second year with the program, when they went 26-8 on the season. It has been downhill ever since and Paris remains determined to get the program back to that standard of play.

Mincy becomes the first player the Gamecocks have taken out of the transfer portal. The program lost seven players to the portal after the season concluded, so Paris and his staff have their work cut out for them in order to get a group of players ready for next season.

It's the current reality of college sports. Players come and go more frequently but it also provides the opportunity for programs to turn things around a lot quicker than they were able to in the past. South Carolina is looking to become the next example of that.