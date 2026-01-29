South Carolina Gamecocks Lose in Historic Fashion to Florida Gators

The South Carolina Gamecocks took a brutal loss to the Florida Gators.

The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team was back in action on Wednesday night, and it was one they will want to forget. The Gators walked away with a 95-48 win over the Gamecocks. South Carolina is now 11-10 on the season and 2-6 in conference play. They are now second-to-last in the conference.

The 47-point loss for the Gamecocks ranks as the fourth worst in program history. The last time South Carolina lost a game like that was back in 1999 when they lost by 47 points to Syracuse. To find a worse loss than that, you would have to go back to 1930, when South Carolina lost to Furman by 59 points.

FINAL:

Florida- 95

South Carolina- 48



The 47-pt loss is tied for the 4th-largest loss in Gamecocks' MBB history



1. 59 pts - 1930 v Furman

2. 54 - 1917 v Newberry

3. 53 - 1915 v Wake Forest

T4. 47 - 1914 v Washington & Lee

T4. 47 - 1999 v Syracuse

T4. 47 - Wed. v Florida — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) January 29, 2026

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) drives against Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks had no answer for the Gators' rebounding. Florida finished the night with 45 rebounds while the Gamecocks tallied just 24 on the night. Florida also shot 43 percent from behind the arc and 62 percent from the floor. South Carolina shot just 15 percent from three and 26 percent from the floor.

The only South Carolina players to reach double-digits on Wednesday was Meechie Johnson and Eli Ellis. Johnson finished with 10 points, a rebound and two assists. Ellis chipped in 13 points, two rebounds and an assist. The leading scorer for Florida was Thomas Haugh, who had 18 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Unfortunately for South Carolina, it's shaping up to be yet another disappointing season. They have lost five of their last six games and three of those losses have been by more than 20 points. Unless things take a dramatic turnaround, it's looking like the Gamecocks will be missing postseason play, yet again this year.

The Gamecocks will be back in action on Friday against the LSU Tigers. It's a winnable game for the Gamecocks as LSU is just 1-7 in conference play thus far. The last time the two teams played, South Carolina won by 10 points, but this time, they will have to find a way to do it on the road.

Things have taken quite a turn since the Gamecocks made the NCAA tournament just two years ago. Lamont Paris and his team will need to figure some things out as the season starts to wind down to try and get things rolling in the right direction.

