South Florida Upsets No. 13 Florida After Ill-Timed Penalty for Spitting
Welcome back to the hot seat, Billy Napier.
Napier's 13th-ranked Florida Gators were upset at home on Saturday afternoon at the hands of the unranked (but feisty) South Florida Bulls, 18–16.
South Florida kicker Nico Gramatica, the son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, made a 20-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the upset for the Bulls. But it was what led to that kick that is notable.
South Florida took over on offense trailing 16-15 with 2:22 to play. On the third play of the drive, Bulls running back Isaac Alvon rushed off the right side of the line for no gain. But after the play was over, Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett spit in the face of South Florida offensive lineman Cole Skinner.
Bett was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected. South Florida earned 15 free yards, and on the very next play, Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown hit Isaac for a gain of 29 yards to get into field goal range with 1:54 to go.
From there, South Florida ran the ball inside the Gators' 10-yard line and chewed up the rest of the clock. With three seconds to play, Gramatica's kick sent Napier back to the hot seat and Gators fans home frustrated with another head-scratching loss under their embattled head coach.
South Florida outgained Florida 391-355 on Saturday, and Florida will rue the 11 penalties for 103 yards, with none bigger than the unsportsmanlike conduct on the game's final drive.