South Carolina Guard Austin Herro Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina guard Austin Herro is entering the NCAA transfer portal, perTipton Edits.
In this story:
The transfer portal moves have started for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Guard Austin Herro plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per Tipton Edits.
Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, began his career as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship this past season. He appeared in 10 games for the Gamecocks, averaging 0.2 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game.
Now, he’ll look for a fresh start as he continues his college career.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published