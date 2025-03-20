Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Guard Austin Herro Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina guard Austin Herro is entering the NCAA transfer portal, perTipton Edits.

Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Austin Herro (13) shoots the ball during the NCAA first round practice session at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The transfer portal moves have started for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Guard Austin Herro plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per Tipton Edits.

Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, began his career as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship this past season. He appeared in 10 games for the Gamecocks, averaging 0.2 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game.

Now, he’ll look for a fresh start as he continues his college career.

