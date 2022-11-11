Injury Report Before Clemson

Head coach Lamont Paris is attempting to push South Carolina basketball forward, and they have a great opportunity on Friday evening. Clemson visits town for the second game of the year, and the rivalry matchup may be what the Gamecocks need.

They came out slightly stagnant against South Carolina State, appearing sloppy during the second half. The Bulldogs climbed back into the game and nearly made things interesting.

South Carolina did deal with injuries during the game. Guard Meechie Johnson commandeered the offense but sustained several small bumps and bruises throughout the night.

Furthermore, transfer forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was in a walking boot during pregame warmups and didn't dress. Both would have been critical adds for the Gamecocks, who struggled to get consistency from all five.

Paris confirmed that both should be active against Clemson. He said Johnson received treatment, and they will "see how he responds." Bosmans-Verdonk was questionable a few days ago, but Paris seemed confident he would see the court in a limited capacity.

Things may be shaky for South Carolina in these first few months, but the biggest thing for them is ensuring everyone is in the lineup. The quickest this team discovers who they are, the sooner they can make noise in conference.

