Bosmans-Verdonk May Make Season Debut

Head coach Lamont Paris dipped into the transfer portal this offseason to fill out his roster. He landed upon an interesting Illinois standout, forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.

Bosmans-Verdonk played in forty-one games across his three seasons with the Fighting Illini, averaging just over six minutes per game. He decided to leave Champagne, Illinois, in pursuit of more playing time.

South Carolina can offer a lot of playing time to anyone right now, as they are amidst a rebuild and need contributions from everyone. He should be a solid part of the rotation, but the Gamecocks didn't get to see him on Tuesday night.

Paris confirmed that Bosmans-Verdonk has a chance to play against Clemson on Friday. He remained cautious in his update but noted Bosmans-Verdonk has made significant progress and is "day-to-day."

"He’s made tremendous progress from the time that he did it. It wouldn’t shock me if he was available in some capacity for that game. We’ll see. He’s been doing his treatment like a champion."

The Gamecocks need another post-player to contribute. Several bigs had their moments on Tuesday, but it's clear they need one more to round out their rotation.

