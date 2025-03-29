South Carolina Lands 7-Foot Transfer Christ Essandoko from Providence
South Carolina has bolstered its frontcourt with the addition of Christ Essandoko, a 7-foot, 290-pound junior transferring from Providence. A three-star prospect, Essandoko has the potential to be a key piece for the Gamecocks as he continues his development.
Originally from Clichy, France, Essandoko has a long-standing connection to South Carolina. Back in 2021, he attended a camp under then-head coach Frank Martin, hoping to earn an offer from the Gamecocks. Though he ultimately committed to Providence, he later transferred to Saint Joseph’s before returning to Providence for the 2023-24 season.
A big man with three-point shooting ability, Essandoko averaged 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game last season while shooting 50.7% from the field. He visited South Carolina this past weekend before making his commitment official.
With his size and skill set, Essandoko provides depth and upside to Lamont Paris’ roster. While he still has room to grow as a player, his shooting touch and familiarity with the program make him an intriguing addition for the Gamecocks.
