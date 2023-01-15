The South Carolina Gamecocks avenged one of their two losses from last season this past Thursday when they managed to run away with a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, and on Sunday afternoon, they'll look to even the score against the Missouri Tigers, the team that ended their winning streak in the 2021-22 season.

The Tigers have yet to lose on the road so far this season, and gave the undefeated LSU Tigers a solid fight last Thursday, cutting the lead down to as low as four points a few minutes into the second half. Missouri is lead by two seniors in Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, ironically enough the two heroes for the Tigers in their stunning upset last season, as both are averaging just a little north of 14 points per game.

The Gamecocks are searching for their 18th win of the season and look to remain No. 1 by taking care of business against Missouri on their home floor this afternoon.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri

Gameday: Sunday, January 15th, 2023.

Sunday, January 15th, 2023. Game time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.