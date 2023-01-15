Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs Missouri

South Carolina's women's basketball team looks to get revenge once again when they take on the Missouri Tigers Sunday afternoon.
The South Carolina Gamecocks avenged one of their two losses from last season this past Thursday when they managed to run away with a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, and on Sunday afternoon, they'll look to even the score against the Missouri Tigers, the team that ended their winning streak in the 2021-22 season.

The Tigers have yet to lose on the road so far this season, and gave the undefeated LSU Tigers a solid fight last Thursday, cutting the lead down to as low as four points a few minutes into the second half. Missouri is lead by two seniors in Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, ironically enough the two heroes for the Tigers in their stunning upset last season, as both are averaging just a little north of 14 points per game.

The Gamecocks are searching for their 18th win of the season and look to remain No. 1 by taking care of business against Missouri on their home floor this afternoon.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri

  • Gameday: Sunday, January 15th, 2023.
  • Game time: 1:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)
