South Carolina Women's Basketball Preview: Gamecocks Take on Kentucky in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament
South Carolina and Kentucky are set to square for the second game in a row, but this time the stakes are higher. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks will take on the Wildcats in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
The last time these two teams matched up it was a hotly contested matchup in Lexington, Kentucky. South Carolina came away with the narrow 60-56 victory. Madina Okot has a great game that evening. She ended the night with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Only five Gamecocks that night recorded a point on the stat sheet.
The winner of the quarterfinal game will head to the semis to take on Oklahoma or LSU. South Carolina and Kentucky have the early game on the schedule. The semifinals are set for Saturday March 7.
How To Watch:
Date: Friday March 6
Time: 12:00 pm (ET)
TV Network: ESPN
Venue: Ben Secours Wellness Arena
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Tickets: Find tickets here
South Carolina enters the SEC Tournament as the number one seed for 10th time in program history. The team is 30-1 as the top seed in the tournament all time. The Gamecocks will be looking for their tenth tournament win.
All-SEC Gamecocks
Earlier in the week, senior guard Raven Johnson won SEC defensive player of the year honors. She has started all 31 games this season averaging 10 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Johnson has 14 multi-steal games and four multi-block games.
Joining Johnson as All-SEC selections are forward Joyce Edwards (First Team), guards Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson (Second Team), and Ta'Niya Latson (Second Team), and center Madina Okot (Second Team) were all voted on by the 16 conference coaches.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI