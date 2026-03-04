South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Begin Spring Practice This Week
Spring practices are officially underway in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks will begin their quest to be back in the College Football Playoff hunt for 2026 this week. Here's a qucik look at what to watch for as practices begin on March 4.
South Carolina is a beat up football team entering the spring. The team has lost both of its starting tackles on the offensive line amongst others. It's early but the team must find answers quickly to replace key guys this offseason.
Injury update:
Josiah Thompson is the latest offensive tackle to go down with a knee injury. Head coach Shane Beamer said this injury is one that has been lingering for a while, but with the surgery is set to keep Thompson out for most if not all of 2026. This comes on the heels of losing Jacarrius Peak in a basketball tournament just a couple of weeks ago.
Other names who will be limited or out for the spring: Jackson Burger (limited), Jayden Gibson (limited), Kobby Sakyi-Prah (limited), Quay Dodd (limited), Dylan Stewart (limited), Zahbari Sandy (limited), and George Wilson (limited).
Position Battle to Keep an Eye on:
With Thompson and Peak out for some time, offensive tackle is arguably the biggest position battle on the team currently. True freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu will all get opportunities this spring to win one of those jobs or at minimum create quality depth should Peak or Thompson be able to return.
Get on the Same Page:
The team experienced a lot of change both on the coaching staff and roster on the offensive side of the ball. Kendal Briles is tasked with modernizing this Gamecocks offense and helping LaNorris Sellers get to the next level. For now, it's important to find guys you can trust and have buy in to the new system.
Defensively, it's the start of getting back to what you were in 2024, becoming a front seven that can stop the run and get after the quarterback. Dylan Stewart is the one guy coming off the edge the team can trust in 2026. Can they find a running mate for him? Can the team find dependable interior players to help them get back to being one of the better run stopping units in the conference?
Lots of answers need to be found as spring practices are officially underway.
