South Carolina’s Nick Pringle Enters Transfer Portal, Will Test NBA Draft Waters
South Carolina forward Nick Pringle is on the move again. The 6-foot-10 senior announced he’s entering the transfer portal while also exploring his NBA Draft options, as first reported by On3 Sports.
Pringle, a South Carolina native, averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. Despite being a highly-touted 4-star transfer, his year didn’t go as planned. He struggled with consistency and efficiency, contributing to a season that fell short of expectations for both him and the Gamecocks.
His departure frees up a valuable roster spot for head coach Lamont Paris, who’s working to guide South Carolina back to the NCAA Tournament.
Pringle’s journey has been anything but conventional. He began his college career at Wofford before transferring to junior college, where he emerged as one of the top JUCO prospects in the nation. That earned him a spot at Alabama, where he played two seasons and was part of a Final Four run. He then returned to his home state to suit up for South Carolina, hoping to make an impact.
Now, his next chapter remains uncertain — whether it’s pursuing a professional career or finding a new college home, Pringle’s basketball journey isn’t over yet.
