Gamecock Digest

South Carolina’s Nick Pringle Enters Transfer Portal, Will Test NBA Draft Waters

Fisher Brewer

South Carolina's Nick Pringle (5) celebrates on the court during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
South Carolina's Nick Pringle (5) celebrates on the court during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina forward Nick Pringle is on the move again. The 6-foot-10 senior announced he’s entering the transfer portal while also exploring his NBA Draft options, as first reported by On3 Sports.

Pringle, a South Carolina native, averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. Despite being a highly-touted 4-star transfer, his year didn’t go as planned. He struggled with consistency and efficiency, contributing to a season that fell short of expectations for both him and the Gamecocks.

His departure frees up a valuable roster spot for head coach Lamont Paris, who’s working to guide South Carolina back to the NCAA Tournament.

Pringle’s journey has been anything but conventional. He began his college career at Wofford before transferring to junior college, where he emerged as one of the top JUCO prospects in the nation. That earned him a spot at Alabama, where he played two seasons and was part of a Final Four run. He then returned to his home state to suit up for South Carolina, hoping to make an impact.

Now, his next chapter remains uncertain — whether it’s pursuing a professional career or finding a new college home, Pringle’s basketball journey isn’t over yet.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Basketball