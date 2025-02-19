South Carolina vs LSU Brings Yet Another Conference Loss for The Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks drops another in-conference game against the LSU Tigers (81-67) in Baton Rouge, LA.
The South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball team has had quite a tough go at it this season. The Gamecocks are (10-16) and haven't been able to manage a single SEC conference win. Granted, it's the toughest the SEC has ever been, with 11 teams currently projected to make the tournament. However, Tuesday night against LSU was another loss in a season filled with them.
It was an onslaught of three-pointers Tuesday night that caused the scoring tilt that we see by the final score of 81 to 67. Thirteen three-pointers were made by the LSU Tigers. It was a first half start from the Tigers that was unsurmountable for the Gamecocks. They actually scored with the Tigers in the second half, both teams putting up 40 points, it was the 14-pt defecit at the half that ultimately cost them.
The Gamecocks were led by the 23 point effort from Jamarii Thomas. Thomas was one of just two Gamecocks that reached double-figures. The Gamecocks gave up (13) three-pointers and managed to make 7 of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc. That was the difference in the game.
Coming up next for South Carolina, they will finish their conference slate vs Texas, @ Missouri, vs Arkansas, vs Georgia, and @ Tennessee. Can they summon the ability to win a single conference game this season?
