Beamer "Optimistic" Lloyd Returns This Week

South Carolina was without one of their star players when they took on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night, as Lloyd was still recovering from a deep quad bruise that he suffered in the previous game against the Missouri Tigers.

Lloyd's absence impacted the Gamecocks' game plan to a great extent. Tight end Jaheim Bell wound up getting the most carries out of the backfield, which the coaching staff would potentially want to limit since Bell is a tight end by trade.

While Shane Beamer spoke positively when talking with the media on Sunday night regarding Lloyd's prospects to play in the Florida contest, he made sure to hammer home that the coaching staff is still in wait-and-see mode regarding the dynamic playmaker.

"We just got off the practice field, [and] he didn't really do anything tonight. We'll see how he progresses tomorrow and what he's able to do in practice on Tuesday, but [we're] optimistic [that] he'll be able to go this weekend."

Beamer said that the team came out of the Vanderbilt game pretty healthy. However, safety BJ Gibson, who exited the Vanderbilt game in the second quarter, will be getting an MRI on his hamstring, and the staff will reevaluate once he gets his results back.

