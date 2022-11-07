Skip to main content

South Carolina Opens As Touchdown Underdog

Major sportsbooks have labeled South Carolina a significant underdog in their in-conference matchup against Florida.

South Carolina has had an interesting couple of weeks. After their win over Texas A&M, there was talk of a New Year's Six Bowl, and after losing to Missouri, some wondered if they could win two games the rest of the season.

Beating Vanderbilt was an essential first step to closing the season correctly. Head coach Shane Beamer has the team successful in the present but knows they have greater plans ahead.

The final three-game stretch marks a pivotal sequence for the Gamecocks. They will be underdogs in each, but a few good games could redefine our expectations for the program.

Florida will be the first team in that group. The Gators (5-4) have a lot of talent yet haven't meshed this season. Head coach Billy Napier has his group playing their best football late, and the early betting lines reflect that.

  • Draft Kings: Florida - 7.5, SC ML +255
  • Fan Duel: Florida -7.5, SC ML +245
  • Caesars Sportsbook: Florida -8.5, SC ML +260

The over/under currently sits around 59 points on most betting sites. These two teams have an abundance of offensive talent yet haven't put things together for one reason or another.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson may be the difference. He's a physical runner with absurd arm talent, making him an obvious NFL Draft candidate. However, Richardson struggles with inconsistency, so South Carolina must aggravate him all afternoon to ensure they can walk away victorious.

South Carolina Opens As Touchdown Underdog

