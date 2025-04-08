South Carolina Women's Basketball Given Best Odds to Win 2026 National Title
The South Carolina Gamecocks were throttled in the NCAA Women's National Title on Sunday. Though they are the odds on favorite to win the title in 2026 according to the latest odds.
Despite an impressive season, the South Carolina Gamecocks were dominated in the NCAA tournament, losing 82-59 to the UConn Huskies. The Gamecocks finished with a 35-3 record and were ranked number two in the final rankings. Even with a blowout loss, it seems that many expect the Gamecocks to return to their normal dominance, maybe even better for that matter.
As reported by the New York Times, oddsmakers have released their “way too early” odds for teams likely to win the 2026 national championship. Even with the loss, the Gamecocks are the early favorites to win next season’s tournament. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad opens up with +500 odds to take home a ring. The JuJu Watkins-led USC Trojans are right behind the Gamecocks at +550, while the newly-crowned champion Huskies have the third best odds at +600.
Oddsmakers know that the outcome is no indication of the Gamecocks’ future as a program. Since 2020, the Gamecocks have only lost 12 games and have taken home two national championships. Even prior to the beginning of the tournament, the Gamecocks opened as the favorites to win. However, the Huskies, who were the last team to defeat the Gamecocks dating back to February 16.
Luckily, the Gamecocks high-powered offense was not predicated on one player taking over the scoring load and dominating games. Often referred to as “popcorn basketball,” the Gamecocks thrived at spreading the ball around the floor and making everyone a threat. Their leading scorer was freshman, Joyce Edwards, who will be returning to Columbia next season. An elite recruiter, coach Staley knows the type of players she wants to bring in and has them buy into her pass-friendly style of play. These are just a few of the reasons the Gamecocks perennially find themselves in the national championship discussion, as well as the hunt. With next year’s odd boasting them as the favorites, obviously Vegas agrees.