Tracking Former Gamecocks in the Transfer Portal

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle (5) drives past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
With the college basketball transfer portal in full swing, several former South Carolina players have been drawing interest from programs across the country. Here’s a look at where Nick Pringle and Zach Davis have been in contact since entering the portal.

Nick Pringle

The 6-foot-10 forward is still exploring his NBA Draft options to gather feedback on what he needs to improve in order to pursue a professional career in the future. In the meantime, he is also considering a transfer. Pringle, who averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for South Carolina last season, has heard from several high-major programs, including:

  • Arkansas
  • Ole Miss
  • Kansas State
  • Virginia Tech
  • USC (Southern California)
  • Missouri
  • Clemson
  • Auburn
  • Wake Forest
  • Georgetown
  • NC State

Zach Davis

Davis, a 6-foot-7 junior, started 19 games for the Gamecocks last season and averaged 8.2 points per game. Since entering the portal, he has been in talks with:

  • USC (Southern California)
  • Georgia
  • Cal
  • Oklahoma
  • Murray State
  • LSU
  • Florida
  • UCF

Both players are weighing their options as they look for the best fit for the next step in their college careers.

