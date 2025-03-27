Tracking Former Gamecocks in the Transfer Portal
With the college basketball transfer portal in full swing, several former South Carolina players have been drawing interest from programs across the country. Here’s a look at where Nick Pringle and Zach Davis have been in contact since entering the portal.
Nick Pringle
The 6-foot-10 forward is still exploring his NBA Draft options to gather feedback on what he needs to improve in order to pursue a professional career in the future. In the meantime, he is also considering a transfer. Pringle, who averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for South Carolina last season, has heard from several high-major programs, including:
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Kansas State
- Virginia Tech
- USC (Southern California)
- Missouri
- Clemson
- Auburn
- Wake Forest
- Georgetown
- NC State
Zach Davis
Davis, a 6-foot-7 junior, started 19 games for the Gamecocks last season and averaged 8.2 points per game. Since entering the portal, he has been in talks with:
- USC (Southern California)
- Georgia
- Cal
- Oklahoma
- Murray State
- LSU
- Florida
- UCF
Both players are weighing their options as they look for the best fit for the next step in their college careers.
