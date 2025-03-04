Where Are the 2017 Final Four Gamecocks Now?
The 2016-17 South Carolina Gamecocks made history with the best NCAA Tournament run in program history, reaching the Final Four as a No. 7 seed. It was the program’s first time advancing past the Sweet 16, and they did so by taking down some of the biggest names in college basketball, including Duke and Florida.
South Carolina had a dominant basketball program in the 1970s under Hall of Fame coach Frank McGuire, winning ACC titles and producing NBA talent like Tom Owens and others . However, after McGuire's departure, the program struggled to maintain national relevance. That changed when in-state star Sindarius Thornwell committed to the Gamecocks, followed by fellow five-star recruit P.J. Dozier.
In 2016, South Carolina finished 25-9 but was controversially left out of the NCAA Tournament. The following season, they went 25-11, finished third in the SEC, and secured a No. 7 seed in the Big Dance. Led by SEC Player of the Year and First-Team All-American Sindarius Thornwell, the Gamecocks upset Marquette, Duke, Baylor, and Florida before falling to Gonzaga in the Final Four. Thornwell, battling illness, still gave a strong effort in the loss, leaving fans wondering what could have been if he were fully healthy.
The 2017 squad is considered one of the best No. 7 seeds in tournament history, defeating teams loaded with NBA talent—including future stars like Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, Zach Collins, and Luke Kennard. Now, nearly a decade later, where are the key players from that legendary run?
SG Sindarius Thornwell
Thornwell was selected 48th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He played in the NBA from 2017 to 2021, suiting up for the Clippers, Cavaliers, Pelicans, and Magic. He also spent time in the G League before heading overseas.
Currently, Thornwell plays for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China, where he’s averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. In 2021, he made headlines when he dropped 51 points in a Pro-Am game in Charlotte, NC.
PG P.J. Dozier
Dozier went undrafted in 2017 but signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way deal. Over the years, he played for the Celtics, Nuggets, Kings, and Timberwolves, with standout moments in Denver. He was seen as a potential NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate before an ACL tear in 2021 derailed his career.
After bouncing between NBA and G League teams, Dozier took his talents overseas. He played for Partizan Belgrade in the EuroLeague and, as of 2025, is now with Anadolu Efes in Turkey’s top league.
PF Chris Silva
Silva went undrafted in 2019 but quickly found a home with the Miami Heat, where he became a key role player. He was part of the 2020 Heat team that made the NBA Finals. Silva later played for the Kings, Timberwolves, and Mavericks while spending time in the G League.
Most recently, Silva signed with Bnei Herzliya in Israel for the 2024-25 season. He will also represent his home country, Gabon, in the FIBA 2025 AfroBasket Qualifiers.
6th Man PG Hassani Gravett
The SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2019, Gravett went undrafted but signed with the Orlando Magic in 2019. He has since played in the G League and overseas, continuing his pro basketball career.
Other Key Players
- Duane Notice: Played professionally in Canada and overseas.
- Maik Kotsar: Established himself as a strong pro in Europe.
The Gamecocks' 2017 Final Four squad left a lasting legacy, putting South Carolina basketball back on the national stage. While their paths have taken them in different directions, each of these players continues to make an impact in the basketball world.
