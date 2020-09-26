Former Gamecocks Under Pressure As WNBA Playoffs Continue

Two former South Carolina Gamecocks are left in the semifinals of this year's WNBA Playoffs and both find themselves in dire need of a comeback to stave off elimination

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and her top-seeded Las Vegas Aces are down 2-1 against the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun in the best-of-five series.

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was battling shoulder injury that kept her out of game two, but still did damage against the Aces to the tune of 23 points and 12 rebounds in the 77-68 win.

Las Vegas took a seven point lead in the fourth but turnovers led to fast break points and and-one opportunities. The Aces finished with a total of 15 turnovers, five coming in the final three minutes.

“A lot of stuff that wins playoff games, they were able to do and we weren’t,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “That’s the difference in the ballgame," Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wilson has been the only constant for the Aces and game three was no different as she finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and her No. 4 Minnesota Lynx find themselves down 0-2 against the No. 2 Seattle Storm after a 89-79 loss Thursday night.

The Lynx are in an uphill battle as they're playing without centerpiece Sylvia Fowles, who suffered a calf injury.

Herbert Harrigan played limited minutes in game two and grabbed a rebound.

The playoffs continue Sunday with the Aces and Sun set to tipoff first at 1 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the Lynx and Storm at 3 p.m. on ABC.